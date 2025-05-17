Previous
A fun "half and half"... by robz
Photo 2781

A fun "half and half"...

Found along the road to "Boonoo-Boonoo" NP. Created by a farmer with a sense of humour.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
