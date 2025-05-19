Previous
A fabulous stinky fungi by robz
A fabulous stinky fungi

Just off to the side of the walkway through Boonoo-Boonoo NP. These things pop up after wet weather.
19th May 2025

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
