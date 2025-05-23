Sign up
Photo 2787
Platypus Pool..
A lovely big pool at the top of the falls. It had lots of possible breeding areas but we were a bit late in the day to see any platypus.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
Great spot for them!
May 22nd, 2025
