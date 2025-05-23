Previous
Platypus Pool.. by robz
Photo 2787

Platypus Pool..

A lovely big pool at the top of the falls. It had lots of possible breeding areas but we were a bit late in the day to see any platypus.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Rob Z

Suzanne ace
Great spot for them!
May 22nd, 2025  
