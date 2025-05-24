Sign up
Photo 2788
Platypus Pool reflections
The water was actually quite dark as we'd had a lot of rain. The reflections changed the whole scene. :)
24th May 2025
24th May 25
8
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3845
photos
140
followers
106
following
763% complete
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Mags
ace
Very mysterious!
May 23rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very moody!
May 23rd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
dreamy
May 23rd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The darker reflections definitely give you a moodier and mystery laden feeling here.
May 23rd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful👍
May 23rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely reflections.
May 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Glorious photograph
May 23rd, 2025
