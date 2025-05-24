Previous
Platypus Pool reflections by robz
Photo 2788

Platypus Pool reflections

The water was actually quite dark as we'd had a lot of rain. The reflections changed the whole scene. :)
24th May 2025 24th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very mysterious!
May 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very moody!
May 23rd, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
dreamy
May 23rd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The darker reflections definitely give you a moodier and mystery laden feeling here.
May 23rd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful👍
May 23rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 23rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely reflections.
May 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious photograph
May 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact