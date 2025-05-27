Sign up
Previous
Photo 2791
Like a giant rock snowman...
Amazing how things like this can form. This is one of the best we've seen - also in Basket Swamp NP.
27th May 2025
27th May 25
7
4
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Flashback
View
Karen
Wow! You're right, it looks just like a snowman! What an amazing geological feature. Fantastic.
May 26th, 2025
Beverley
Pretty incredible… I wonder if it’s been created by man or a natural nature
May 26th, 2025
KV
I think it could be the Pillsbury Doughboy sitting down… what a cool rock formation.
May 26th, 2025
Renee Salamon
Amazing
May 26th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Amazing find and they landed in that fashion.
May 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
Quite impressive.
May 26th, 2025
Kate
Great pov to show this rockman!
May 26th, 2025
