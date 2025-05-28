Previous
A very special Banksia.. by robz
A very special Banksia..

These are quite rare but are found in small groups in the National Parks on the Granite Belt. Their flowers have wonderful, small black loops.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Dave ace
Very cool. I've never seen or heard of these.
May 27th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Really like these
May 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
May 27th, 2025  
Mags ace
They're amazing!
May 27th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
May 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Never seen one of these… very unique.
May 27th, 2025  
haskar ace
Looks beautiful. Great flowers.
May 27th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very attractive.
May 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
How stunning… I love seeing new to me flowers… well all newness
Amazing colours & quantity…
May 27th, 2025  
