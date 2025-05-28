Sign up
Photo 2792
A very special Banksia..
These are quite rare but are found in small groups in the National Parks on the Granite Belt. Their flowers have wonderful, small black loops.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
9
6
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3849
photos
140
followers
106
following
2792
Views
23
Comments
9
9
Fav's
6
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Dave
ace
Very cool. I've never seen or heard of these.
May 27th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Really like these
May 27th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat find and capture
May 27th, 2025
Mags
ace
They're amazing!
May 27th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
May 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Never seen one of these… very unique.
May 27th, 2025
haskar
ace
Looks beautiful. Great flowers.
May 27th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Very attractive.
May 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
How stunning… I love seeing new to me flowers… well all newness
Amazing colours & quantity…
May 27th, 2025
