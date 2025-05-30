Sign up
Previous
Photo 2794
The entry to one of the oldest wineries in the Granite Belt.
Ballandean Winery has been in the same family for generations. It was one of the pioneer wineries in our district and produces wonderful wines. Unfortunately, it is for sale - the end of an era!
30th May 2025
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3851
photos
141
followers
106
following
765% complete
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
I like the rays of sunshine on it, hopefully not the last!
May 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful sun filled colourful photo… I hope they find a great wine buyer…
May 29th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Catching those sunrays coming across the top is a plus!
May 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Cheers one more time :)
May 29th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful rays
May 29th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful👍
May 29th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of the sunrays.
May 29th, 2025
