The entry to one of the oldest wineries in the Granite Belt. by robz
The entry to one of the oldest wineries in the Granite Belt.

Ballandean Winery has been in the same family for generations. It was one of the pioneer wineries in our district and produces wonderful wines. Unfortunately, it is for sale - the end of an era!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
I like the rays of sunshine on it, hopefully not the last!
May 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful sun filled colourful photo… I hope they find a great wine buyer…
May 29th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Catching those sunrays coming across the top is a plus!
May 29th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Cheers one more time :)
May 29th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
May 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful rays
May 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Wonderful👍
May 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of the sunrays.
May 29th, 2025  
