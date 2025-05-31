Previous
Autumn leaves.. by robz
Photo 2795

Autumn leaves..

31st May 2025 31st May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 30th, 2025  
KV ace
Nice lines and deep tones… very pretty.
May 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely deep red tones.
May 30th, 2025  
