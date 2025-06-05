Previous
Autumn #3 by robz
Autumn has been very wet - and not very cold! Quite weird actually.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
June 4th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oh soo delicate… very beautiful.
June 4th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous close-up
June 4th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
love it - spider webs and rain are so good for photos. it's cool here at night, and the wet! we had hail last night to give a little variation
June 4th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely close up shot. Fav 😊
June 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Like little diamonds hanging on the web.
June 4th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful capture. Fav
June 4th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 4th, 2025  
