Autumn #4 by robz
Photo 2801

Autumn #4

Endless fun with water drops on a cold morning..
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
767% complete

Mags ace
There's a whole world in that little drop. =)
June 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Well caught!
June 5th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
June 5th, 2025  
