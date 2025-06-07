Previous
Autumn #5 by robz
Autumn #5

A lichen with an unknown friend - both happily growing on the old plum tree.
7th June 2025

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
767% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I've seen photos of this lichen with the little white mushroom-like dishes on, but no idea what it is called! What a fascinating combination.
June 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful find and capture.
June 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
June 6th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice capture
June 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
June 6th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Superb detail
June 6th, 2025  
