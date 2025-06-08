Previous
Autumn #5 by robz
Photo 2803

Autumn #5

A great mish-mash of shapes, with a few water droplets added in..
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
This is so beautiful, lovely webs of raindrops…some spiky leaves and prickles…
June 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture of this lichen.
June 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
The leaves look a bit insect like. Love the water droplets.
June 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Cool macro
June 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great closeup and shapes.
June 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Amazing, it looks like a Venus flytrap!
June 7th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact