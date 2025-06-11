Previous
Autumn #7 by robz
Photo 2805

Autumn #7

A very different sight on top of one of the granite domes. Usually, these pools are dry and uninviting at this time of year.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Nice one. I am enjoying this series!
June 10th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice one although it doesn't look very inviting !!!
June 10th, 2025  
