Previous
Photo 2805
Autumn #7
A very different sight on top of one of the granite domes. Usually, these pools are dry and uninviting at this time of year.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3862
photos
139
followers
102
following
768% complete
View this month »
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
24th May 2025 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Nice one. I am enjoying this series!
June 10th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
nice one although it doesn't look very inviting !!!
June 10th, 2025
