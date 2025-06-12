Previous
Autumn #8 by robz
Photo 2806

Autumn #8

How many tadpoles can you see? I counted about 16 taddies - plus one adult frog - plus a whole batch of teeny, tiny water fleas? Strange time of year to see them!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact