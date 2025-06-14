Sign up
Photo 2808
Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #1 Bridge #1
It started as a crazy idea - and turned into a crazy weekend. Six pedestrian bridges, back and forth across the river, with a kilometre or so to walk between each bridge. What a fun day!!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
Nicely captured! Sounds like a great experience too.
June 13th, 2025
Babs
Looks like a wet day.
June 14th, 2025
