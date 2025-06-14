Previous
Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #1 Bridge #1 by robz
Photo 2808

Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #1 Bridge #1

It started as a crazy idea - and turned into a crazy weekend. Six pedestrian bridges, back and forth across the river, with a kilometre or so to walk between each bridge. What a fun day!!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Rob Z

Mags ace
Nicely captured! Sounds like a great experience too.
June 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks like a wet day.
June 14th, 2025  
