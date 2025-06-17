Previous
Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #4 by robz
Across bridge #3, after a rather successful flutter at the casino, and time for a rest at Errol's favourite brewery in the city. It has the most interesting ladies toilets!!
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Dave ace
Nice lighting
June 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Like the patterns made by the lights.
June 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Well done… exciting. Nice capture
June 16th, 2025  
