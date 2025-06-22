Previous
Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #9 by robz
Photo 2816

Six Bridge Marathon Weekend #9

No. 5 - the newest of the 6 bridges. It connects the City to Kangaroo Point. Pedestrians only again.
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
