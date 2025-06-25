Previous
An interesting sunset.. by robz
An interesting sunset..

as seen from the moving car...
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
That is a strange effect.
June 24th, 2025  
Diana
I love the effect, fabulous shot and movement.
June 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
A great layered effect.
June 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Slightly spooky ICM. Nice colour!
June 24th, 2025  
