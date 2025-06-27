Previous
Chalk and Cheese.. by robz
Chalk and Cheese..

Splitting your time between two regions makes for an interesting life. The main street of one of the main towns in the Granite Belt region is nothing like a GC street!!!
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski
Awesome shadows
June 25th, 2025  
Beverley
A never ending walk….
June 25th, 2025  
Rick
Cool capture.
June 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great shadows.
June 25th, 2025  
Mags
Super shadows and capture.
June 25th, 2025  
