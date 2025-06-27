Sign up
Photo 2821
Chalk and Cheese..
Splitting your time between two regions makes for an interesting life. The main street of one of the main towns in the Granite Belt region is nothing like a GC street!!!
27th June 2025
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome shadows
June 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A never ending walk….
June 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
June 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shadows.
June 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Super shadows and capture.
June 25th, 2025
