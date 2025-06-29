Previous
One of the weirs on QuartPot Creek. by robz
Photo 2823

One of the weirs on QuartPot Creek.

SOOC with the little camera using the "watercolour" setting.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful artwork
June 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture & reflections.
June 27th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
The watercolour setting works really well
June 27th, 2025  
KV ace
Super cool image… incredible that it is SOOC and a fav for me!
June 27th, 2025  
