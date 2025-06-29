Sign up
Photo 2823
One of the weirs on QuartPot Creek.
SOOC with the little camera using the "watercolour" setting.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25


Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3880
photos
138
followers
101
following
773% complete
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
Views
13
Comments
4
4
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful artwork
June 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture & reflections.
June 27th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The watercolour setting works really well
June 27th, 2025
KV
ace
Super cool image… incredible that it is SOOC and a fav for me!
June 27th, 2025
