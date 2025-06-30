Sign up
Previous
Photo 2824
bright and beautiful.
Again, with the Watercolour setting.
Unfortunately, this cheerful species is a weed which flourishes in our area.
30th June 2025
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3881
photos
138
followers
101
following
773% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A stunningly beautiful weed…. Our weeds are prickly and battered
June 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A bit of sunshine
June 28th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
It's still pretty, and looks a bit like a
dahlia
June 28th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Does give the flower a nice softness
June 28th, 2025
KV
ace
Bright and beautiful.
June 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh so lovely!
June 28th, 2025
