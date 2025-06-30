Previous
bright and beautiful. by robz
Photo 2824

bright and beautiful.

Again, with the Watercolour setting.
Unfortunately, this cheerful species is a weed which flourishes in our area.
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
A stunningly beautiful weed…. Our weeds are prickly and battered
June 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
A bit of sunshine
June 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
It's still pretty, and looks a bit like a
dahlia
June 28th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Does give the flower a nice softness
June 28th, 2025  
KV ace
Bright and beautiful.
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh so lovely!
June 28th, 2025  
