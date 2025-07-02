Previous
Junction Walk - Girraween NP. by robz
Photo 2826

Junction Walk - Girraween NP.

The whole family came to Stanthorpe for the weekend. This walk is an easy one (5.5km) with lots to see and do. Good for 5 and 7 yr old boys, and easy for Nana.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful walking for all the family…
June 30th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Looks so peaceful
June 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks a nice place to walk.
June 30th, 2025  
KV ace
Beautiful rocks and trees and a lovely stream.
June 30th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful spot- looks like it's great for a picnic too and maybe a splash or two in the water?
June 30th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
Easy for nana ... Perfect 😃
June 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
June 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact