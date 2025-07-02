Sign up
Previous
Photo 2826
Junction Walk - Girraween NP.
The whole family came to Stanthorpe for the weekend. This walk is an easy one (5.5km) with lots to see and do. Good for 5 and 7 yr old boys, and easy for Nana.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
8
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3883
photos
138
followers
101
following
774% complete
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
Views
18
Comments
8
8
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Beverley
ace
Wonderful walking for all the family…
June 30th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Looks so peaceful
June 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Looks a nice place to walk.
June 30th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful rocks and trees and a lovely stream.
June 30th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful spot- looks like it's great for a picnic too and maybe a splash or two in the water?
June 30th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
Easy for nana ... Perfect 😃
June 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 30th, 2025
