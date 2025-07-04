Previous
It's never easy! by robz
It's never easy!

Trying to get a family photo comes with lots of problems! :)
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Well handled😀 it looks like a very happy family
July 2nd, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! You did a great job!
July 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Bet this was fun!!!
July 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A solo Awesomeness… wonderful family photo… love it!
July 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
July 2nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
July 2nd, 2025  
