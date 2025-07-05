Previous
Something to aim for.. by robz
Photo 2829

Something to aim for..

My neighbour and I have joined the local pottery group. They are a friendly, talented group and we are having a great time. Just need to develop a few more skills of our own! :)
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Impressive array of work. Have fun and and I will be interested to see your pieces.
July 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Some great pieces.
July 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh do please do share pics of what you make
July 3rd, 2025  
KV ace
Sounds like fun… nice work on display.
July 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great display and sounds like an enjoyable experience.
July 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent, enjoy it! Great fun being creative.
July 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact