Photo 2829
Something to aim for..
My neighbour and I have joined the local pottery group. They are a friendly, talented group and we are having a great time. Just need to develop a few more skills of our own! :)
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
6
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3886
photos
137
followers
101
following
775% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Impressive array of work. Have fun and and I will be interested to see your pieces.
July 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Some great pieces.
July 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh do please do share pics of what you make
July 3rd, 2025
KV
ace
Sounds like fun… nice work on display.
July 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Great display and sounds like an enjoyable experience.
July 3rd, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Excellent, enjoy it! Great fun being creative.
July 3rd, 2025
