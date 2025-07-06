Sign up
Photo 2830
No excuse..
If the primary school kids can all make a mug surely it can't be too hard... The studio has everything. The snake and the purple pot are two of my favourites, made by clever members.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3887
photos
137
followers
101
following
775% complete
View this month »
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Brilliant! Making and/or decorating pottery is always enormous fun.
July 5th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous pieces. I did a pottery course last year and certainly didn’t get to this standard.
July 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
looks like a fun visit
July 5th, 2025
