No excuse.. by robz
If the primary school kids can all make a mug surely it can't be too hard... The studio has everything. The snake and the purple pot are two of my favourites, made by clever members.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Brilliant! Making and/or decorating pottery is always enormous fun.
July 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous pieces. I did a pottery course last year and certainly didn’t get to this standard.
July 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
looks like a fun visit
July 5th, 2025  
