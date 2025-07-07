Sign up
Photo 2831
The posts are alive with the layers of colour..
We've had some rain. And cold weather - a min of -1deg and a max of 4deg by midday - all with a wind chill factor of -6.
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
ace
Live this. You have such an eye for detail!
July 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful lichens and color.
July 6th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@ankers70
Lol - thanks Suzanne. Unfortunately, my obsession with small things is what means I'm always last in the line of walkers - with Errol forging ahead at the lead. :)
July 6th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Oh I know that position well. I am always bringing up the rear.
July 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice texture
July 6th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
great spot Rob
July 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours and textures.
July 6th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful
July 6th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful detail
July 6th, 2025
