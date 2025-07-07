Previous
The posts are alive with the layers of colour.. by robz
Photo 2831

The posts are alive with the layers of colour..

We've had some rain. And cold weather - a min of -1deg and a max of 4deg by midday - all with a wind chill factor of -6.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
Live this. You have such an eye for detail!
July 6th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful lichens and color.
July 6th, 2025  
Rob Z
@ankers70 Lol - thanks Suzanne. Unfortunately, my obsession with small things is what means I'm always last in the line of walkers - with Errol forging ahead at the lead. :)
July 6th, 2025  
Suzanne
Oh I know that position well. I am always bringing up the rear.
July 6th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Nice texture
July 6th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
great spot Rob
July 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Great colours and textures.
July 6th, 2025  
Zilli~
Delightful
July 6th, 2025  
Corinne C
Wonderful detail
July 6th, 2025  
