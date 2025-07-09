Previous
Around the block on a rainy day #2 by robz
Photo 2833

Around the block on a rainy day #2

A drop with a little abstract inside ...
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Judith Johnson ace
Superb raindrop capture
July 8th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely stunning
July 8th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
This is fabulous!
July 8th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍
July 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow Rob! That is terrific!
July 8th, 2025  
