Previous
Photo 2835
Around the block on a rainy day #4
Droplets on Whiskey Grass - now an invasive weed but originally a useful packing material to protect imported bottles of whiskey!
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
2
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3892
photos
137
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Nice focus...The round soft droplets are a neat contrast to the hardened surface of the whiskey grass.
July 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
What lovely whispy structures and raindrops
July 10th, 2025
