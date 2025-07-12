Previous
The business end of our block.. by robz
Photo 2836

The business end of our block..

There are 8 dams on our block - legacies of when parts of it where used for agricultural purposes. 3 are side by side and serviced by a bore pump, which can direct water into any of the 3.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
776% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact