Photo 2837
Winter on the block #1
Snow was predicted, but we just got fog and frost. Still getting used to shutting gates to keep the cows out of the house paddock. :)
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags
ace
A beautiful misty scene behind the gate.
July 15th, 2025
