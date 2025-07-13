Previous
Winter on the block #1 by robz
Photo 2837

Winter on the block #1

Snow was predicted, but we just got fog and frost. Still getting used to shutting gates to keep the cows out of the house paddock. :)
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
A beautiful misty scene behind the gate.
July 15th, 2025  
