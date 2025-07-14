Previous
Winter on the block #2 by robz
Winter on the block #2

The front paddock - no cows in sight. We can only hope they are ok.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Mysterious and so lovely. Yes, I hope the cows are all right.
July 15th, 2025  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful, misty landscape shot
July 15th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I love foggy mornings.
July 15th, 2025  
