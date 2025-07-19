Previous
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #1 by robz
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #1

Snowflakes is held each second year at Stanthorpe. It starts on Friday night with fireworks across the creek. It's a lovely sight even before the fireworks.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
gloria jones ace
July 19th, 2025  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 19th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful sunset/silhouette shot!
July 20th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Nice lighting!
July 20th, 2025  
