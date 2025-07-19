Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #1
Snowflakes is held each second year at Stanthorpe. It starts on Friday night with fireworks across the creek. It's a lovely sight even before the fireworks.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3900
photos
139
followers
102
following
778% complete
2836
2837
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
gloria jones
ace
Looks best on black
July 19th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 19th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful sunset/silhouette shot!
July 20th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Nice lighting!
July 20th, 2025
