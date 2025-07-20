Previous
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #3 by robz
Photo 2844

Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #3

Double ICM, compliments of the lake - interesting that 2 extras managed to appear - with no matching other half. Still waiting for the fireworks...
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… pretty cool
July 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wow!
July 20th, 2025  
