Photo 2844
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #3
Double ICM, compliments of the lake - interesting that 2 extras managed to appear - with no matching other half. Still waiting for the fireworks...
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3902
photos
139
followers
102
following
779% complete
2838
2839
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… pretty cool
July 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wow!
July 20th, 2025
