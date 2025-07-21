Previous
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #4 by robz
Photo 2845

Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #4

The priviliged few were ready in their super viewing point. 2 minutes till the fireworks...
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
@robz


Christine Sztukowski ace
Excitement it starting
July 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful silhouette
July 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super shot… bet the fireworks were awesome…
July 20th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot
July 20th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat shot
July 20th, 2025  
