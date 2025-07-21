Sign up
Photo 2845
Photo 2845
Fun at the Snowflakes Festival #4
The priviliged few were ready in their super viewing point. 2 minutes till the fireworks...
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
5
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excitement it starting
July 20th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful silhouette
July 20th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super shot… bet the fireworks were awesome…
July 20th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Great shot
July 20th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat shot
July 20th, 2025
