Fun at the Snowflake festival #5 by robz
Fun at the Snowflake festival #5

The fireworks were very good - this is a collage of 3 of the same type. This type was a big crowd pleaser. :)
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski
Impressive
July 21st, 2025  
Lesley
Wow!
July 21st, 2025  
Corinne C
Fantastic capture
July 21st, 2025  
gloria jones
Cool.
July 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
we all love a crowd pleaser Rob
July 21st, 2025  
