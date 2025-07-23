Sign up
Photo 2847
Fun at the Snowflake Festival #6
Another collage of some of the fireworks..Apparently the "Fireworks" setting on the little camera works quite well - requires very little user skill! :)
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR
But you pressed the shutter at the correct time!!!
July 22nd, 2025
