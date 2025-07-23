Previous
Fun at the Snowflake Festival #6 by robz
Fun at the Snowflake Festival #6

Another collage of some of the fireworks..Apparently the "Fireworks" setting on the little camera works quite well - requires very little user skill! :)
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR ace
But you pressed the shutter at the correct time!!!
