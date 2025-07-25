Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2848
An afterthought!
Firstly, thank you everybody for your kind comments on yesterday's fireworks collage. :) Secondly, I had a sudden thought that this same set of images may be better in a horizontal line, as if seen on the ground. If you have half a second could you please be so kind as to say which format you preferred. Many thanks for all of your support and thoughtful feedback. Cheers rob
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@pdulis
@haskar
@beverley365
@fishers
@craftymeg
@bluemoon
@sangwann
@briaan
@casablanca
@pusspup
@ludwigsdiana
@jamibann
@olivetreeann
@rickster549
@shutterbug49
@mccarth1
@onewing
@marlboromaam
@corinnec
@elisasaeter
@phil_howcroft
@joansmor
@wakelys
@carole_sandford
@lynnz
@cdcook48
@mubbur
@rensala
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
10
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3905
photos
139
followers
102
following
780% complete
View this month »
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
This is my my favourite…the horizontal line gives it more presence.
Brilliant shot!!!
July 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image Rob
July 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That does look very cool!
July 24th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This way- it does look like the real thing!
July 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Amazing!
July 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I think this is my favourite, especially on black too.
July 24th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it👍😊
July 24th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Nice!
July 24th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
WOW
July 24th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like your letterbox composition
July 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Brilliant shot!!!