An afterthought! by robz
An afterthought!

Firstly, thank you everybody for your kind comments on yesterday's fireworks collage. :) Secondly, I had a sudden thought that this same set of images may be better in a horizontal line, as if seen on the ground. If you have half a second could you please be so kind as to say which format you preferred. Many thanks for all of your support and thoughtful feedback. Cheers rob
@30pics4jackiesdiamond @pdulis @haskar @beverley365 @fishers @craftymeg @bluemoon @sangwann @briaan @casablanca @pusspup @ludwigsdiana @jamibann @olivetreeann @rickster549 @shutterbug49 @mccarth1 @onewing @marlboromaam @corinnec @elisasaeter @phil_howcroft @joansmor @wakelys @carole_sandford @lynnz @cdcook48 @mubbur @rensala
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
This is my my favourite…the horizontal line gives it more presence.
Brilliant shot!!!
July 24th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely image Rob
July 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That does look very cool!
July 24th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This way- it does look like the real thing!
July 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! Amazing!
July 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I think this is my favourite, especially on black too.
July 24th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Great photo love it👍😊
July 24th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice!
July 24th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW
July 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I like your letterbox composition
July 24th, 2025  
