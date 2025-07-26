Sign up
Photo 2850
Sour Bush - a parasitic flowering plant
It's white because of its tiny flowers along each stalk. It has no leaves. It obtains nutrients by merging with the roots of the adjacent plant.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
1
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3908
photos
139
followers
102
following
781% complete
View this month »
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
2851
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 26th, 2025
