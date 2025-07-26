Previous
Sour Bush - a parasitic flowering plant by robz
Sour Bush - a parasitic flowering plant

It's white because of its tiny flowers along each stalk. It has no leaves. It obtains nutrients by merging with the roots of the adjacent plant.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
July 26th, 2025  
