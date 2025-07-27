Previous
A reflection in the tadpole pool on the huge rocky dome in the forest on our block.

A fabulous natural mural. :)
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
781% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh this is awesome
July 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Interesting
July 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
I love your viewpoint and the colours
July 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 26th, 2025  
