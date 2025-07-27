Sign up
Photo 2851
A reflection in the tadpole pool on the huge rocky dome in the forest on our block.
A fabulous natural mural. :)
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my gosh this is awesome
July 26th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Interesting
July 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
I love your viewpoint and the colours
July 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
July 26th, 2025
