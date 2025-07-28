Previous
Back on the GC. #1 by robz
Photo 2852

Back on the GC. #1

The weather's not as cold, it's nice to see the grandkids, but the beaches are still very denuded. The river is as usual...
28th July 2025

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
781% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely photograph
July 27th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely scene…
July 27th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice contrast
July 27th, 2025  
