Previous
Photo 2853
A very Aussie response to officialdom.
Probably doesn't need any more words.. :)
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
7
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3910
photos
139
followers
102
following
781% complete
Mags
ace
LOL! Perfect!
July 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
July 28th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lol so funny!
July 28th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Great pic😊
July 28th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
great storytelling rob
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Excellent
July 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
🤣 it didn’t mean them, of course!
July 28th, 2025
