The fruit of a Pandanus tree. by robz
Photo 2854

The fruit of a Pandanus tree.

These trees line the beachfronts - they are incredibly tough, gnarled in shapes and apparently the huge fruits were used by aboriginals to make a type of flour.
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley ace
Fabulous. I’ve never seen nor heard of this before.
July 29th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
I don't know these trees. they seem to be perfect along beaches
July 29th, 2025  
Kate ace
Cool pov
July 29th, 2025  
