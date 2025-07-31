Program SOOC (1)

Previous
I'm going to explore all of the different settings which are inbuilt in my little camera. My aim is to determine which situation is most suited to which setting. At the moment there is a "Back-to-Basics" challenge running. So, it seemed a good opportunity to just depend on the outcome from the camera (SOOC) with no post-processing at all. I'll identify each setting for each image.
This image was taken using the "Program" setting which allows the user to choose Focal and Metering modes,Eexposure compensation,ISO and White Balance settings.
This is the setting that I most often use. This was taken using "spot metering" but no exposure bias.
Thanks in advance for your patience.
Rob Z

Beverley ace
I like this photo… and very pretty flowers. It’ll be fun for me to see your results. You’ll probably inspire me.
July 30th, 2025  
Brian ace
Lovely. Looking forward to you exploring all the camera settings.
July 30th, 2025  
