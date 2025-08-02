Previous
HDRpainting Up-Close SOOC 3 by robz
HDRpainting Up-Close SOOC 3

Two different Lichens, one gorgeous SunDew and a little colony of tiny Mosses. What more could you want in one small image. This is why we love our rocky areas. :)
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Renee Salamon
So many natural textures and colours in one patch - you are blessed
July 31st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft
excellent SOOC photo
July 31st, 2025  
Judith Johnson
Superc shot and variety of colours
July 31st, 2025  
Lesley
Ooh fabulous finds
July 31st, 2025  
KV
So detailed and beautiful. Fav!!!
July 31st, 2025  
Shutterbug
It’s such a beautiful natural collection.
July 31st, 2025  
