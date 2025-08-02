Sign up
Previous
Photo 2857
HDRpainting Up-Close SOOC 3
Two different Lichens, one gorgeous SunDew and a little colony of tiny Mosses. What more could you want in one small image. This is why we love our rocky areas. :)
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
6
6
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
27th July 2025 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b2b-1
Renee Salamon
ace
So many natural textures and colours in one patch - you are blessed
July 31st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
excellent SOOC photo
July 31st, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Superc shot and variety of colours
July 31st, 2025
Lesley
ace
Ooh fabulous finds
July 31st, 2025
KV
ace
So detailed and beautiful. Fav!!!
July 31st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It’s such a beautiful natural collection.
July 31st, 2025
