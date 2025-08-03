Previous
Rich Monotone Up-Close SOOC 4 by robz
Photo 2858

Rich Monotone Up-Close SOOC 4

I tried this setting on various scenarios - this was by far the most successful. The landscape scenes simply appeared a bit boring.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Such clear details
August 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely shaped leaves.
August 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact