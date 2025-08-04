Sign up
Previous
Photo 2859
Miniature Horizontal SOOC 5
I hadn't realised that this setting allowed for either a horizontal, or a vertical, strip to be in focus while the surrounds are progressively blurred. That's our nearest neighbour in the distance.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Oh how interesting!
August 2nd, 2025
Suzanne
That's a different setting. Makes for an interesting shot.
August 2nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
What type of setting on the camera is it? Or is it the lens?
August 2nd, 2025
Beverley
Super photo… very clever
August 2nd, 2025
Renee Salamon
Fascinating
August 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
@rontu
Hi Linda. My camera is a very compact, waterproof, very small Sony. It's quite amazing what it packs into such a small size. I've never actually explored all of its options so that's what this exercise is about. It has multiple modes -"Auto, Superior Auto, Movie,Program ,Panorama, Background Defocus, Picture Effect, Scene Selection and 3D Still Image". Each of these modes that has an extensive subset of options. I usually use the Program setting but at the moment I'm exploring 9 options in the Picture Effect mode. Depending on my enthusiasm I might then try the 14 options in the Scene Selection Mode. :)
PS - I have no idea how it manages to do all of this in something which is only about 2"x3"x1/2" !
August 2nd, 2025
