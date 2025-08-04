Previous
Miniature Horizontal SOOC 5 by robz
Photo 2859

Miniature Horizontal SOOC 5

I hadn't realised that this setting allowed for either a horizontal, or a vertical, strip to be in focus while the surrounds are progressively blurred. That's our nearest neighbour in the distance.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
783% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh how interesting!
August 2nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
That's a different setting. Makes for an interesting shot.
August 2nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
What type of setting on the camera is it? Or is it the lens?
August 2nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super photo… very clever
August 2nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Fascinating
August 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@rontu Hi Linda. My camera is a very compact, waterproof, very small Sony. It's quite amazing what it packs into such a small size. I've never actually explored all of its options so that's what this exercise is about. It has multiple modes -"Auto, Superior Auto, Movie,Program ,Panorama, Background Defocus, Picture Effect, Scene Selection and 3D Still Image". Each of these modes that has an extensive subset of options. I usually use the Program setting but at the moment I'm exploring 9 options in the Picture Effect mode. Depending on my enthusiasm I might then try the 14 options in the Scene Selection Mode. :)
PS - I have no idea how it manages to do all of this in something which is only about 2"x3"x1/2" !
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact