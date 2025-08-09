Previous
Soft High Key SOOC 11 by robz
Photo 2864

Soft High Key SOOC 11

I tried this setting with 85 images. This was one of the few that seemed appealing. As a rule they just looked over exposed and unpleasant. Maybe images taken indoors would have worked better.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 7th, 2025  
