Previous
Soft High Key, used with -.7 exposure bias SOOC 12 by robz
Photo 2865

Soft High Key, used with -.7 exposure bias SOOC 12

I found that this setting allowed you to add various degrees of exposure bias. It made this setting much more versatile.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
784% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
I lichen it.
August 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely shapes and textures.
August 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact