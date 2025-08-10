Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2865
Soft High Key, used with -.7 exposure bias SOOC 12
I found that this setting allowed you to add various degrees of exposure bias. It made this setting much more versatile.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3923
photos
139
followers
103
following
784% complete
View this month »
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
Latest from all albums
2859
2860
2861
742
2862
2863
2864
2865
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
3rd August 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b2b-1
Dave
ace
I lichen it.
August 8th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shapes and textures.
August 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close