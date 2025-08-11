Previous
Watercolour SOOC 13 by robz
Photo 2866

Watercolour SOOC 13

This is definitely my fav setting (other than the program setting). I liked every image, from close up, to landscape, to abstract, to architectural to cow images... :)
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Beautiful silhouettes.
August 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 9th, 2025  
