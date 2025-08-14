Sign up
Previous
Photo 2869
SOOC IR
One from the IR camera for the b2b-1 challenge. This is actually a mural on the wall of a restaurant in Stanthorpe. Stanthorpe has a strong Italian background.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3927
photos
140
followers
103
following
786% complete
View this month »
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Taken
7th August 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b2b-1
Susan Wakely
ace
Very clever Mural.
August 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well done!
August 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
it's so eye catching!
August 12th, 2025
